The V.I. Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a 14-year-old St. Croix girl.
Yomarize Davis, a Hispanic female, is described as being 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, a light complexion and a burn mark on her right leg, according to a statement released by the department online on Sunday evening.
She frequents Profit Hills, formerly Harvey Project, and was last seen at 3 a.m. Sunday at her Estate Paradise residence wearing camouflage pajamas.
If seen, call 911 or 340-778-2211.