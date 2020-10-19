V.I. Police Sgt. Jamale Griffin was arrested Saturday and charged with second-degree assault, domestic violence, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
Griffin, 38, of Enfield Green, St. Croix, “has been placed on leave pending the outcome of this case,” Derima said in a news release Sunday.
Investigators found that “Griffin allegedly assaulted a family member during a disagreement,” according to the news release.
A magistrate judge ordered that Griffin be released from jail to the custody of a third-party custodian pending his advice-of-rights hearing today in V.I. Superior Court, Derima said.
V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor “reminds the community that there is no excuse for domestic violence, even when it is committed by police officers,” according to the news release.
“My expectation is that all police officers will uphold the law and adhere to the laws of the Territory. There are ways to resolve issues and domestic violence is not an acceptable option,” Velinor said.