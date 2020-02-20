ST. THOMAS — St. Thomas-St. John Police Chief Ludrick Thomas is urging motorists to exercise caution while operating vehicles on public byways and roadways territorywide.
“We continue to receive complaints from concerned citizens regarding motorcycles and large trucks speeding on the roadways,” Thomas said in a statement to The Daily News on Wednesday. “Speeding or driving in excess of the speed limit puts us all at extreme risk.”
