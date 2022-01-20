During Wednesday’s V.I. Port Authority Board meeting, concerns were raised over Chairperson Leona Smith’s continued eligibility.
Smith, who was elected as board chairperson in May 2019, is slated to serve until May 15.
During board nominations, Board Member Celestino White Sr. argued Smith is no longer eligible to serve after taking a position with the Tourism Department as the assistant director of festivals for St. John.
The Daily News contacted the Tourism Department to confirm this personnel information, but did not receive a response as of press time.
The Port Authority website notes the board consists of 9 positions; four are filled by government officials, and the five remaining positions are reserved for “private citizens who are appointed by the governor.”
White argued that Smith could no longer be considered a “private citizen” due to her government job.
The Port Authority’s Legal Counsel Catherine Hendrey cited Title 29 of the Virgin Islands code, which clarifies eligibility for board member selection.
The document states that the only requirement for the five appointed persons is residency; two residents from St. Thomas, two from St. Croix and one from St. John.
“Ms. Smith is indeed eligible and correctly serving as a Board member,” public information officer Monifa Brathwaite said in a statement.
At the meeting, board members voted to table the discussion to allow legal counsel additional time to answer White’s concerns.
Board elections and committee member assignments originally slated for Wednesday have now been put on hold until the next board meeting, scheduled for Feb. 16.