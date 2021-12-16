The latest COVID-19 outbreak at the Bureau of Corrections has ended, and one infected staff member is recovering at home on St. Croix, according to spokesman Kyza Callwood.
Callwood responded to questions from The Daily News on Wednesday about the COVID-19 outbreak at the John Bell Adult Correctional Center.
Both the St. Thomas jail and Bell, also known as Golden Grove prison on St. Croix, have had COVID-19 outbreaks over the course of the pandemic. Most recently, the prison reported on Nov. 17 that a COVID-19 outbreak had infected 14 detainees, and an additional eight inmates and detainees and one staff member tested positive before the outbreak ended.
None of the individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the pandemic have required hospitalization for serious symptoms, according to the Bureau.
“Currently we have no Covid-19 cases for inmates and both facilities are now all-clear,” Callwood said in an email Wednesday. “One staff member tested positive on St. Croix but that individual is not at work.”
The jail had a COVID-19 outbreak in August 2020, but the prison didn’t record its first case of COVID-19 among inmates until nearly a year later on July 27.
The jail experienced another, smaller outbreak a short time later, first detected on Aug. 9.
Shortly before the outbreaks, the bureau ordered mandatory COVID-19 testing for all unvaccinated staff.
At the St. Thomas jail, also known as the Criminal Justice Center, one detainee tested positive for tuberculosis on Nov. 29 and was transferred to Schneider Hospital.
The infection was detected during the intake and screening process, and inmates and detainees and staff who were potentially exposed to the individual tested negative for tuberculosis, also known as “TB,” according to the Bureau.
Callwood said Wednesday that, “We have one TB case and that individual is still in the hospital getting the required treatment needed.”