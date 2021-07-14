The territory’s public schools are set to open for the 2021-2022 session in a little less then a month with plans to ditch online classes.
Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin announced plans to fully reopen schools for in-person learning by Aug. 9 during a Senate Education Committee meeting Monday on St. Croix.
During the 2020-2021 school year, classes were conducted from March to May under a hybrid model, and students received both in-person and virtual instruction.
“Those two months afforded us the opportunity to test the effectiveness of the safety protocols in place at our campuses, and we have been pleased with the outcomes. We look forward to returning all of our students and staff to safe, in-person school environments,” Berry-Benjamin said in a prepared statement.
Berry-Benjamin’s announcement came following a walk-through of campuses territorywide by V.I. Health Department officials.
“We continue to work hand-in-hand with Commissioner [Justa] Encarnacion and the Department of Health on all matters concerning the safe operation of our schools during the pandemic,” Berry-Benjamin told senators.
Campus safety protocols such as masks, hand-washing and hand-sanitizer stations, social distancing, temperature checks, plexiglass barriers, and regular COVID-19 testing will continue, she said.
In the event a student or staff member experiences COVID-19 symptoms, the affected class or school will revert to virtual or hybrid learning until Health officials give the OK to return to in-person learning.
According to testimony submitted to the Senate by the V.I. Board of Education, the board’s plants and facilities committee must also inspect campuses before Aug. 9 and give its stamp of approval.
Education officials also announced Tuesday the launch of a new Virtual Pilot Program for select students. Sixth- through 12th-grade students may be eligible if they have an illness that prevents them from attending classes in person or they demonstrate the ability to maintain good academic progress while working online.
Education officials also told senators that the department is facing a teacher shortage and intends to utilize virtual teachers through an online service provider.