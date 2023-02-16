TORTOLA — Presenting at New York Fashion Week as a group for the first time, four Virgin Islanders showcased their talents at two sold-out events on Sunday.
Stylist and runway producer Monique Obeze of St. Thomas; shoe designer Athina Jack-Thomas, of Tortola and St. Thomas; model Aliyah Erickson of Tortola; and Elreth Thomas Jr., a runway manager, from both Tortola and St. Thomas, expressed gratitude for the support they received. They had to turn away more than 100 people. from their shows.
“To be honest, I wasn’t able to grasp what was happening as far as my presentation goes, because I was wearing multiple hats — one as a featured wardrobe stylist showcasing my craft — and also as the producer for our show backstage,” Obeze told The Daily News.
“Only now, it’s starting to register what we were able to accomplish. It was crazy, busy and amazing. To be able to do our individual presentations under one roof with my fellow Virgin Islanders, it was truly a humbling and proud moment for me personally, for all of us to come together and represent the V.I. in a positive manner. I was very proud to show New York that there are some talented people coming out of the V.I.”
Thomas Jr. said that it was a good show and the ladies were a pleasure to work with.
“The turnout was more than expected as it was our first time as a group, a sold-out show, a packed house, celebrity models, celebrity guests and people were wrapped around the building, that’s just amazing,” he said. “Even though I had VIP seating, I gave it up for someone else to experience the event in the moment. Stay tuned for the September show. It will be at a bigger venue with more models and designers plus more surprise guests.”
Jack-Thomas said since it was she and her business partner Thomas Jr.’s ninth anniversary of working together, they switched things around.
“The main focus was about presenting our alternative affordable luxury brand Maribel Design Boutique shoes, accessories and clothing, just as a sneak preview into what’s to come this September,” Jack-Thomas said.
She showcased 11 models in her Maribel Designs. These included sienna army green satin boots, sienna two-tone satin plus linen blends, thigh-high boots with the N.Y. Empire State building on them, Fortuna Gladiator boots plus a Peacock Puff Robe dress, the pattern and sample made by BVI native Akeem Stanley. Also on display were Pink Friday snake print spiral ankle heels, an MD Zodiac Clothing Collection bodysuit, plus Fiona Fur slippers worn by hip hop artist-reality TV star Mariahlynn and brandy burgundy over-the-knee boots.
The Stella Hues line included the Rochelle Platform 10 Contessa print booties and Nicolette booties, with Erickson closing the show in a Lexus Black Croco green heel boot with her own personal matching green coat.
“This year’s show was sold out and that was so exciting,” Jack-Thomas said. “We did a lot of work but I had fun and I love what I do. It never feels like a job.”
Erickson said that the show was an experience that provided opportunities for networking with designers, make-up artists, hair stylists and models.
“Everyone is passionate about something and pursuing something. We all aren’t the same but we’re gifted with the talent to go out there and show the world what we can do that is different,” Erickson said. “Everybody doesn’t want to see the same thing. House of Monique is a fashion stylist for example, is more creative in what she wants and brings her ideas and vision to life, to bring that outfit together. Stella Hues, who makes handmade heels, has her vision and idea for these heels. They’re kind of similar in a way because they’re both designers, they have their own ideas, vision, look and style.”