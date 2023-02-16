TORTOLA — Presenting at New York Fashion Week as a group for the first time, four Virgin Islanders showcased their talents at two sold-out events on Sunday.

Stylist and runway producer Monique Obeze of St. Thomas; shoe designer Athina Jack-Thomas, of Tortola and St. Thomas; model Aliyah Erickson of Tortola; and Elreth Thomas Jr., a runway manager, from both Tortola and St. Thomas, expressed gratitude for the support they received. They had to turn away more than 100 people. from their shows.