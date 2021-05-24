Two health-related federal grants totaling more than $1 million were announced Friday.
In the first grant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has awarded the V.I. Health Department $760,742 for public health crisis response.
“Departments like the VIDOH play a crucial role in preparing for, responding to, and recovering from emergencies and disasters of all kinds,” said V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett in a prepared statement. “This grant will help with initiating the public health response during the first 24 hours of an emergency or disaster and help with coordinating with the existing emergency response structures in specific types of incidents, such as floods, earthquakes and acts of terrorism.”
In a second grant, the National Institute of General Medical Sciences has awarded the University of the Virgin Islands a $273,160 grant to help develop “a culture of biomedical research at the university,” according to a statement from Plaskett’s office.
“The type of award is a high impact research and research infrastructure cooperative agreement program award,” according to Plaskett’s statement.
The university has previously announced a $28.6 million grant from the U.S. Commerce Department, which is funding the construction of a third medical school building. In addition to the classroom building already under construction on St. Thomas and the Simulation Center — which is expected to be in operation by the end of the year on St. Croix — UVI is building a biomedical research building on St. Thomas.
“Our primary area will be infectious diseases and health,” UVI President David Hall said in February. “That will change over time based on the researchers we are able to attract.”