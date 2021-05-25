Federal agencies have awarded the Virgin Islands nearly $19 million in grants for road repairs, emergency medical assistance and the territory’s Head Start program.
The grants were announced Monday in statements from V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett.
Road repairs
Seven grants totaling more than $16 million will fund repairs to transportation infrastructure and mitigate future hazards in the territory under the Stafford Act, which is coordinated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The grants awarded to the Public Works Department include:
• Approximately $2.8 million to repair five gravel roads in St. Croix’s Mt. Pleasant West community that were damaged during Hurricane Maria.
• More than $5.1 million for five roads, a parking lot, commuter dock and ramp on Water Island. The grant will allow Public Works to mitigate future damage by upgrading the roadways paving material and improving stormwater drainage by adding curbs, gutters or paved waterways to control and slow the flow of run-off.
• More than $1.3 million to repair four sites along a roadway in the La Grange watershed on St. Croix. As part of the project, the roadway will be strengthened and drainage in the area improved to prevent future damage.
• Approximately $1.1 million to restore roads in the William’s Delight subdivision to their pre-disaster design. In addition to installing 30 signposts, 17 double street signs and 13 stop and single street signs, the project includes funds to strengthen the roads, improve drainage and reduce erosion in prone areas.
• A second grant of more than $2.4 million to repair five roads and expand a culvert from 36 inches to 48 inches in the William’s Delight neighborhood.
• More than $1.7 million for repairs to Seaview Road on St. Thomas. The project will include measures to prevent future damage in the Frenchman Bay watershed.
• More than $1.6 million to repair five roads in the HOVENSA watershed. In addition to restoring the roadways, the project will include improvements to prevent erosion and better withstand heavy truck traffic.
COVID-19 response
The federal Department of Health and Human Services has awarded the V.I. Health Department more than $2.4 million to cover the territory’s emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to reimbursing the territory for protective measures, the grant funds a contract with Pafford Medical Services “to augment the overburdened Health Department and Emergency Medical Services division, by providing ambulances, equipment, and supplies to the USVI healthcare facilities, to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Plaskett said.
Head Start
The federal Health and Human Services Department has also awarded the V.I. Human Services Department $40,000 in disaster assistance.
“This vital program provides many children from low income families with the educational foundation that is crucial for children ages 5 and under,” Plaskett said in her statement announcing the grant. “For our children to succeed regardless of their socio-economic status we must ensure that they and their families have access to resources that will enable them to do so. Disaster assistance funding for Head Start aids in ensuring that the program will be able to continue operations despite natural disasters.”
Biden’s announcement
On Monday, President Joe Biden announced he was doubling emergency spending to help communities prepare for hurricanes and other extreme weather events.
As part of the announcement, FEMA will be providing communities with $1 billion to help states, local communities, tribes and territories develop projects to prepare for and reduce risks from disasters.