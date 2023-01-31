The month of January has shaped up to be among the deadliest in the Virgin Islands with four homicides to date.
With just three days to close out the month, police were called to the Bolongo Bay area Sunday where they found a man with multiple gun shot wounds, according to a V.I. Police statement.
The victim was identified as 37-year-old Chandler Health by V.I. Police spokesperson Kishma Chichester.
She said the 911 center was notified around 9:37 p.m. Sunday about reports of several shots being fired in the area.
“Responding officers arrived in the area and discovered one victim who appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds,” Chichester said, adding that emergency medical technicians at the scene “concluded that the male did not have any vital signs.”
Police have not made an arrest in the killing, which comes six days after a 20-year-old man was gunned down on St. Croix. The Jan. 23 killing marked the first on the island, but the territory-wide at the time.
The victim, Andy Christian, was found shot to death in the parking lot of Sunny Isle Shopping Center after police received 911 calls at around 9:42 p.m., reporting shots fired in the area of Kmart.
Chichester said at the time that Christian “appeared to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body,” and EMTs pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
V.I. Police did not list a possible motive in the death of Christian, but court records showed he was no stranger to law enforcement officials with arrests on gun charges in 2021.
Christian was arrested again in November 2022 and charged with destruction of property, after his father asked for help from police because Christian was having a mental health crisis. He was released from jail on Dec. 5, after posting $100 cash bail, according to court records.
Investigators meanwhile have made arrests in two other homicides on St. Thomas, and crediting witnesses for coming forward in identifying suspects.
Police on Monday urged anyone with information about Heath’s killing or any other unsolved homicides territorywide to dial 911 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI 1(800)222-8477.