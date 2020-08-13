V.I. reverts to ‘Stay at Home’

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. is again ordering residents to “stay at home.”
On Thursday, Bryan announced that the territory will revert back to the Stay-at-Home alert posture, as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge in the St. Thomas-St. John district and put further stress on the territory’s public health and safety infrastructure.
The order, which goes into effect Monday at 6 a.m., means all non-essential businesses, along with churches and schools, will be closed, and all non-essential public employees will remain at home.
