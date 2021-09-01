V.I.'s COVID death toll climbs to 56

A 66-year-old man on St. Thomas and a 62-year-old woman on St. Croix are the territory’s 55th and 56th victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The V.I. Health Department announced the deaths Tuesday evening in a prepared statement.
The pandemic has claimed the lives of 37 individuals in the British Virgin Islands.
As of Aug. 30, the latest Health Department statistics available Tuesday night, there were 212 active COVID-19 cases in the territory, down 73 from the day before. The number of cases peaked at 401 on Aug. 13, according to the department’s COVID-19 report.
The territory’s seven-day positivity rate also continued to fall this week after reaching 5.2% at the beginning of the month, according to Health Department officials.
Both of these statistics should be good news for the territory going forward. According to data gathered by the Washington Post and Johns Hopkins University, deaths peak about 10 days after cases peak.
“Deaths always lag considerably behind cases,” Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious-disease specialist told Congress earlier this summer.