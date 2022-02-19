The U.S. Transportation Department has awarded the Virgin Islands more than $5 million to build a new St. Thomas-St. John ferry.
The Passenger Ferry Grant was announced by the Federal Transit Administration on Friday and will allow the territory to purchase a third ferry larger than the current Red Hook I and Cruz Bay I, according to Public Works spokesperson Markida Scotland.
“A third, larger vessel, that can accommodate 300 passengers is necessary,” said Public Works Transportation Planner Andrew Ray. “Ridership demands, particularly during the rush hour, cannot be met with the smaller, existing vessels owned by DPW.”
The larger ferry is one of the 11 projects around the country that was selected by the Federal Transit Administration, which awarded a total of $45.3 million in fiscal year 2021 grants, the agency announced in a prepared statement.
“We are super excited for what this means for the territory, more specifically our commuting residents in St. Thomas and St. John,” said Commissioner Derek Gabriel. “Passenger ferries are a critical form of public transportation, and this grant will allow us to reduce congestion, and significantly grow our interisland and commuter ferry service.”
The current VITRAN-branded ferries are certified by the U.S. Coast Guard for up to 204 passengers each, including crew, according to Public Works. In addition to being larger, the new vessel will cut down on time constraints and accommodate maintenance in the event a vessel must undergo repairs.
Ferries allow “commuters and others to get to work, school and medical appointments,” said Federal Transit Administration Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “Funding through the Passenger Ferry grant program ensures this infrastructure remains safe and dependable for people all over the country.”
The funding was included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Joe Biden in November. Federal grant programs have reserved up to $2 billion for ferry services in rural communities and up to $500 million to “support the transition of passenger ferries to low- or zero-emission technologies.”
“Passenger ferries offer travelers and commuters in many American communities a safe, efficient, climate-friendly way to get where they need to be,” said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in Friday’s release. “Thanks to the president’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, new funding will bring needed improvements to ferry services in America, particularly in rural communities, and help passenger ferries reduce their emissions.”
The U.S. Virgin Islands was the only territory of the 24 eligible project applicants to receive the grant, the other 10 grants placed in 10 separate states. These states are California, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Washington.
Funding for the continuation of the Passenger Ferry Grant Program is appropriated under the Consolidated Appropriations Act 2021, however, the release states additional funding was available from year for the total disbursement amount of $45.3 million.
According to the Federal Transit Administration’s website, “Once awards are announced, funds are available for the year the announcement is made plus five years.”
“These funds constitute a core investment in the enhancement and revitalization of public ferry systems in the nation’s urbanized areas. Funds are awarded based on factors such as the age and condition of existing ferry boats, terminals and related infrastructure, benefits to riders such as increased reliability, project readiness, and connectivity to other modes of transportation,” the website states.
Public Works said Friday that it also plans to acquire a ferry for the St. Croix to St. Thomas route, an idea V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett recently promoted.
“I am hopeful that the Virgin Islands’ government will make use of the numerous other funding sources — the American Rescue Plan and especially the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to procure funding for a federally supplemented ferry system between St. Croix and St. Thomas,” Plaskett said Friday.