The territory’s animal shelters are working hard to find dogs and cats a forever home, but they face an ever-growing animal population.
“We can humanely care for 70 cats and 40 dogs, but we have over 100 of each in house,” St. Thomas Humane Society board member Dellia Holodenschi said. “There’s really a severe problem of overcrowding, and nobody wants to euthanize these animals.”
To help combat overcrowding at the shelter, the Pets with Wings program facilitates air travel to shelters in the U.S. mainland that need adoptable animals, but this comes at its own cost.
Airlines charge between $100 to $200 per pet, and the total cost for transport can be between $150 to $300 after accounting for health certificates, vaccines and carriers, according to shelter manager Rhea Vasconcellos.
Vasconcellos said the pandemic has further challenged Pets with Wings as many airlines have stopped transporting pets.
Ground transportation can add another $185, Vasconcellos said.
Last Thursday, with the help of Amerijet in Puerto Rico, 21 dogs were flown off island. That same day, however, six more animals were dropped off.
“The minute we send animals out, we get filled right back up again,” Holodenschi said. “The community can help us by spaying and neutering animals, to stop the influx of puppies and kittens, so every animal that is born can have a home.”
Help from V.I. government
In an effort to curtail animal reproduction, the Humane Society is ramping up its spay and neutering efforts, with funding from the V.I. government.
“COVID had really derailed a lot of the spay-neuter program,” said Dr. Bethany Bradford, director of Veterinary Services at the V.I. Agriculture Department. “Because of COVID restrictions, there were problems for people trying to bring animals in and a lot of people lost their jobs.”
Bradford said that a government grant will assist all three islands in reinvigorating affordable spay and neuter services. In the first round, $25,000 will be awarded for both St. Croix and St. Thomas and $10,000 for St. John.
Holodenschi, the board member with the St. Thomas Humane Society, said the organization plans to use the funds to implement a voucher program.
At a Humane Society food distribution event, they found 200 pet owners in need of spay and neuter services.
“They don’t have the extra money for the surgery, they have to make a living, so being able to make it more affordable on a regular basis is important,” Holodenschi said.
Bradford said the funding will serve pet owners well.
“This is a great opportunity to take advantage of,” she said.
Meanwhile, Holodenschi said the Humane Society will soon roll out a new website, which will make spay-neuter forms available online. The organization will also be able to track how many animals receive the surgery every month.
Fostering and adoption is another critical component to the Humane Society’s mission.
If individuals can’t commit to adopting a pet, Holodenschi said fostering is a great service, as it frees up space in the shelter and helps animals adjust to life in a home.
The St. Thomas Humane Society is currently closed to the public due to COVID-19, however, those interested in volunteering or working for the shelter can contact Holodenschi at 340-642-7320 for more information.