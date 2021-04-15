The gray haze residents have observed across the territory for the last few days is the combined result of the volcanic eruption on St. Vincent and Saharan dust.
Due to a change in the direction of the wind, ash from the La Soufriere volcano is expected to fall on the territory today, the National Weather Service reports.
While the haze may not be an immediate threat, people with allergies or respiratory ailments should remain indoors when possible.
Residents with cisterns should disconnect or securely block all downspouts to prevent the ash and dust from affecting their water supplies, the weather service advises. Hose off roofs when possible before reconnecting downspouts and boil drinking water from cisterns before using.