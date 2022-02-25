ST. THOMAS — The term archives is often imagined as thick ledgers filled with records, usually from government offices, but it could be much more and a local group is working to change that.
The Virgin Islands Studies Collective will host its first conference, titled “Engaging and Reimagining Virgin Islands Archives,” at the University of the Virgin Islands St. Thomas campus from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ve been thinking about putting on a conference since we began as a collective,” group member and writer Tiphanie Yanique told The Daily News.
The conference is sponsored by a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands, with support from the university’s president and provost offices.
The conference is a hybrid event, with online and in-person proceedings, as scholars from the territory, United States and Denmark will present their research and work on Virgin Islands archives.
Presenters include David Knight Sr., Gilbert Sprauve, David Berg, Crystal Fortwangler, Gertrude Gonzalez Allen and Chalana Brown.
The V.I. Studies Collective began in 2017 as a series of conversations between Yanique, artist La Vaughn Belle, Dr. Tami Navarro and Dr. Hadiya Sewer, where the group recognized the need for scholarly inquiry on, about and for the Virgin Islands.
Organization members discovered one of the most pressing issues for studying Virgin Islands history is a lack of accessibility to the territory’s archival documents.
Yanique explained that some of the early work of the collective was on the Fireburn Queens, and the group had to access source material for their research.
“How much material we were unaware of and that is unavailable to us, that was a huge inspiration for us,” Yanique said.
Sewer, a research affiliate in the African and African American Studies Program at Stanford University, noted that many of the territory’s archival documents are physically located in Denmark and the United States.
An additional challenge to accessibility is language, as documents written in Danish require translation.
“The really fascinating thing is they are so imbued with power dynamic, created and maintained by people who held certain positions of power, created by colonial governments,” Sewer said.
Another goal for the group is to help create a cohesive, digitized archive for the territory.
“What we are hoping to do is encourage opportunities for constructing an archival space that’s more accessible and inclusive,” Sewer said.
Yanique said a cornerstone of the conference will be The Herald workshop, hosted by Stephanie Hanlon, former managing editor of The St. Croix Avis, and Belle, a visual artist and co-creator of the “I Am Queen Mary” monument.
Belle explained that participants will engage with The Herald, the first free newspaper established in the territory by D. Hamilton Jackson.
Participants will document their thoughts or inquiries on post-it notes, which will be physically placed onto a large reproduction of the paper.
“We are building it out into another kind of archive,” Belle said. “What the past is is what we say about the past — they are connected,” she added.
Belle noted that archives have impacted her personal work, as she thinks about archives in a more expansive way, beyond the traditional document in an institution.
“Our Baobab trees are archives, our folk songs about Queen Mary are an archive,” Belle said.
Yanique explained that while the interdisciplinary group’s personal work is informed by archives, they are also active participants in creating Virgin Islands archives.
“We are also active artists and scholars in our own fields, producing material, and by producing material we are adding to the archive that other people will engage with in the future,” she said.
Those interested in attending the conference can visit https://www.virginislandsstudiescollective.org/event-information to register.