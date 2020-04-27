The Virgin Islands suffered another COVID-19-related death this weekend, according to the V.I. Health Department, bringing the local death toll to four.
Health officials have yet to release any information on the victim but indicated that more details will be forthcoming.
Three more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were also reported this weekend, all on St. Croix.
To date, the territory has tested 776 people for COVID-19 — of which 57 tested positive, 700 tested negative, and 19 are pending results. Of the 57 positive cases — 36 on St. Thomas; 19 on St. Croix; and two on St. John — 51 have recovered.
As of Friday, no COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.
The three other deaths involved individuals over the age of 70 and with underlying medical conditions.
Currently, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s stay-at-home order is in effect through Thursday, at which point an extension will be determined.
Mass gathering restrictions prohibiting groups of 10 or more people are still being enforced and social distancing guidelines are recommended.
The territory’s state of emergency will be in effect through May 12.
Hotels and resorts cannot accept new reservations until at least May 15, but this will be contingent on the ability of health care workers to screen all incoming visitors at the airports.
Individuals who show symptoms like fever, cough or shortness of breath, and who recently traveled to an area where person-to-person spread was identified, should self-quarantine at home and call the Health Department at 340-712-6299 or 340-776-1519. Anyone experiencing severe shortness of breath should call 911.
For local information and updates on the virus and response efforts, visit doh.vi.gov/coronavirus. Residents can also sign up for push notifications about the coronavirus in the territory by texting “COVID19USVI” to 888-777.
