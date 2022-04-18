V.I. taxpayers have until tomorrow, as part of extended hours in the Virgin Islands, to file income taxes due to the long Easter holiday, which ends today.
Joel A. Lee, director of the Bureau of Internal Revenue, in a statement issued April 7, said he wanted to remind “the public that tax day is on to Tuesday, April 19.”
The Bureau offices closed Thursday due to the Easter holidays and will reopen Tuesday, he said.
“On Tuesday, April 19, the Bureau will extend its operating hours to accommodate taxpayers. The Nisky and Red Hook offices on St. Thomas and the St. Croix office (behind Sunny Isles Shopping Center) will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The St. John office will have normal work hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” according to the statement.
The statement also cautioned residents to file their taxes in the territory.
“U.S. Virgin Islands residents file their returns in the Virgin Islands, and cannot file the returns using any e-filing options at this time. U.S. Virgin Islands residents are not allowed to file their returns with the IRS,” Lee said in the statement.
Taxpayers who are unable to file their 2021 returns by Tuesday “are reminded that they can file an extension by using Form 4868.”
To obtain approval of the extension, the taxpayer must properly estimate the tax liability due and file the Form 4868 no later than Tuesday, according to the statement.
“The extension is only for the filing of the tax return. Taxpayers who owe taxes must pay the tax due on April 19 to avoid the failure to pay penalty. Taxpayers with valid extensions will have until Oct. 17, 2022 to file their tax return,” Lee said in the prepared statement.