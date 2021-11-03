The V.I. Health Department is preparing to vaccinate young children as a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee unanimously recommended Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 on Tuesday.
“We continue to plan with providers to start immunizing our children at the same time with the rest of the nation,” Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said at a Government House press briefing Tuesday. “The Health Department has already pre-ordered 600 doses to start this age group and will soon be ordering another 900 doses.”
Encarnacion asks residents to continue to protect themselves, as she noted the territory’s positivity rate has jumped from 1.86% to 2.13%. The positivity rate is the percent of tests that are positive out of all tests taken.
“In a matter of 24 hours ... we increased our percent positivity, and it normally goes back to social gatherings and an increase of individuals who come together,” Encarnacion said.
Compliance
Environmental Health Director Wanson Harris said that even with the governor’s recent rollback of restrictions, businesses must still abide by protocols to prevent the spread of the disease. These include wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and serving food and beverage only to seated patrons.
“We still want to make sure everything is safe,” Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. said.
Harris said businesses typically receive warnings from COVID-19 task force officers due to mass gatherings or patrons not wearing facial coverings. Eighty percent of the work the task force does is educating businesses on the regulations, while 20% is legal enforcement, he said.
“We have two or three cease and desist orders a week ... some of these places have been warned up to five times,” Harris said.
“We tell the COVID task force, their job is not to shut down businesses, their job is to keep people safe,” Gov. Bryan explained. “So if the officers are in a situation where they feel that it’s endangering public health, then they have the right to shut down that business based on the executive orders and decrees mandated by my office.”
Following a cease and desist order, businesses have the opportunity to submit a plan of action, stating how they will stay in compliance with protocol, however, repeated offenses may result in suspension of their health or business license, Harris said.
“I’m asking the people of the Virgin Islands, and the business owners, to work with me,” Bryan said.