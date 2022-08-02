Faddis Quartet

David Hazeltine, from left, Jon Faddis, DJ Parson, Kyoshi Kitagawa and Dion Parson perform at Dizzy’s Club,the jazz lounge at the Lincoln Center in New York for Faddis’ 69th birthday celebration.

 Photo by MAX COLLEY III

At the young age of 12, trumpeter DJ Parson made his debut on a major New York stage at the world-renowned Dizzy’s Club, the jazz lounge at Lincoln Center.

And pardon the cliche, but the apple really didn’t fall too far from the tree.