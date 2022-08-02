At the young age of 12, trumpeter DJ Parson made his debut on a major New York stage at the world-renowned Dizzy’s Club, the jazz lounge at Lincoln Center.
At the young age of 12, trumpeter DJ Parson made his debut on a major New York stage at the world-renowned Dizzy’s Club, the jazz lounge at Lincoln Center.
And pardon the cliche, but the apple really didn’t fall too far from the tree.
DJ Parson was in New York in July with his father, Dion Parson, who was playing for the acclaimed trumpet player Jon Faddis’ 69th birthday celebration at Dizzy’s. Dion Parson has played drums for Faddis spanning 30 years.
DJ Parson was invited up to play with Faddis and the Jon Faddis Quartet, onstage with his father, and ended up playing a solo during almost every set over the weekend.
“It was an amazing experience to play with my mentor Jon Faddis and my father, Dion Parson, on a major stage like Dizzy’s,” the 12-year-old musician said. “The opportunity to play with the other adult trumpet players during the sets was inspiring me to better myself even more.”
Faddis also started his career at a young age. Two days before his 18th birthday, Faddis joined Lionel Hampton’s band as a featured soloist. He became the lead trumpeter for the Thad Jones/Mel Lewis Orchestra and soon formed his own quartet and began directing orchestras, including the Grammy-winning United Nation Orchestra, the Dizzy Gillespie 70th Birthday Big Band, the Dizzy Gillespie Alumni All-Stars, the Chicago Jazz Ensemble (2004-2010), the Carnegie Hall Centennial Big Band, the Carnegie Hall Jazz Band (1992-2002), and the Jon Faddis Jazz Orchestra of New York (2003-present). Faddis is also a full-time faculty member at the Conservatory of Music, Purchase College-SUNY.
The Jon Faddis Quartet includes Jon Faddis as leader and trumpet player, David Hazeltine on the piano, Kiyoshi Kitagawa on bass and Dion Parson on drums. The older Parson, also an educator and composer, is often described as “one of New York’s finest Grammy-award winning drummers” whose musical foundation ranges from classical, reggae, calpyso, jazz, African and pop music.
Celebrating 30 years making music with Faddis with his son playing was a significant occasion for Dion Parson, whose first instrument was the trombone, but at age 15 he discovered a deeper love for drums.
“My performances at Dizzy’s Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center has been an highly anticipated and rewarding experience. It was so good to be reunited with the members of 21st Century Band for our 13th annual Caribbean Jazz presentation at the start of our summer tour in June 2022,” the St. Thomas native told The Daily News.
Fans apparently enjoyed the performances.
“The sold out shows with standing ovations in June set the positive stage for my July performance with the Jon Faddis Quartet for his 69th birthday celebration,” he said. “But the highlight of those days was sharing the stage with my son, DJ Parson, being featured with the rhythm section every night and being a part of the trumpet summit serenading Jon for his birthday, playing ‘Night in Tunisia’ (it was) a summer to never forget.”