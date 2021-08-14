With the issuance of a Tropical Storm Watch at 5 p.m. Friday, forecasters are again warning residents in the U.S. Virgin Islands that a tropical storm could form right on top of the territory in the coming days.
But, less than a week after what would become Tropical Storm Fred passed over the Virgin Islands as just a series of squalls, so what? A strong tropical wave, or a weak tropical storm, it can’t be that dangerous, right?
Wrong, it could be very dangerous, warns National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Ernesto Morales in San Juan.
In Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, residents know to hunker down when hurricanes approach, but with strong storms we throw caution to the literal wind, Morales says. And that’s when we die.
“If you go back to statistics, we lose more lives with strong tropical waves, or tropical storms, compared to hurricanes,” Morales cautions. “When you mention the name ‘hurricane,’ they take action. When we talk about tropical storm, tropical wave, they just say ‘Eh, just rain.’”
“We try to reach the public with the dangers of each system,” he says. “For this system, we know the impact is going to be rain. ... Winds are going to be gusty, but the major threat is going to be rain.”
Specifically, the NWS is predicting Tropical Depression Seven — Grace, if the system becomes a tropical storm — to bring sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph, with gust up to 50 mph to the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday afternoon and into Monday. What should be of a greater worry, Morales cautions, will be the 3 to 6 inches of rain the system is expected to bring.
While Morales said there is still a lot of uncertainty as to the exact track the storm will take across the V.I. and Puerto Rico, he says the Weather Service is certain of the potential that heavy rains and flash floods have for turning deadly in moments. “The center will be closest on Sunday evening. We’ll have rain bands moving forward ahead of the storm effecting us first.”
Also of concern will be the “choppy marine conditions associated with this tropical system,” according to Morales.
Hazardous marine conditions are expected by Sunday night with the storm causing dangerous rip currents and bringing waves of 7 to 9 feet and occasionally higher.
“It’s not going to be an Irma or Maria, it’s going to be a little storm,” Morales said noting that doesn’t mean it should be taken lightly. “You are going to have a lot of rain. It is dangerous.”
In addition to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, tropical storm watches have been issued for Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat, Saba and Sint Eustatius, Sint Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy and the British Virgin Islands.
Fred
While currently a depression as it moves along Cuba’s northern coast, Fred could regain tropical storm strength as it nears the Florida Keys today, according to the National Hurricane Center. On Friday evening, Fred had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was dropping heavy rain over parts of Cuba, where the main threats were rain and flooding. A tropical storm warning was issued Friday morning for the Florida Keys and Florida Bay, and a watch was in place for southwest Florida.
The hurricane center said 3 to 7 inches of rain were expected across the Florida Keys and southern peninsula by Monday, with isolated maximums of 10 inches.
A tropical storm shortly after it passed the Virgin Islands on Tuesday, Fred weakened back to a depression by its spin over Haiti and the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power to some 400,000 customers and caused flooding that forced officials to shut down part of the country’s aqueduct system, interrupting water service for hundreds of thousands of people. Local officials reported hundreds of people were evacuated and some buildings were damaged.