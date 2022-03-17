ST. THOMAS — V.I. Waste Management Authority is again looking to end a growing problem in the Virgin Islands.
On Wednesday, officials co-hosted a virtual training calling attention to illegal dumping, the act of abandoning items in an undesignated area. Though the problem persists territorywide, each island requires a different tactic for remedying illegal dumping, according to discussions at the meeting. And, it has a large part to do with topography that directly impacts the authority’s ability to provide what is called house-to-house, or curbside pick up services.
Olivia Robles, an employee with the Waste Management Authority’s Solid Waste Management Division, said there are 12 major bin sites on St. Thomas, one collection center, the Bovoni Landfill, and an additional 14 smaller bin sites. In areas like Savan, the authority has provided “trash cart” sites where bins could not be placed.
Because of the hilly terrain “the island only has about 30 percent house-to-house collection, hence the reason for multiple bin sites,” she said.
On St. Croix, the amount of bin sites drops significantly with only three major bin sites available in addition to one collection center and the Anguilla Landfill.
The disparity comes from the flat terrain, which allows the authority to provide house-to-house collections to over 80 percent of the island.
“St. John does not have house-to-house collections due to hilly terrain like in St. Thomas,” but Robles said it does have three major bins sites and six smaller bin sites for neighborhood convenience, as well as a transfer station.
Because bin sites are unmanned, it leaves them susceptible to illegal dumping.
The authority’s Scale House Manager Carlyn Lawrence said the types of materials often illegally dumped at bin sites varies, “but we frequently find things like tires, bulky items like appliances, cooking oil, motor oil, construction debris. These are all materials that we also often find along the roadsides and in the bushes.”
While items as big as derelict vehicles have been illegally dumped at sites, Lawrence said much of the dumping occurs from lack of knowledge about what is and isn’t allowed to be placed within the bins.
“When bins sites are overrun and people leave their bags on the ground, this constitutes illegal dumping, as well as placing items in the bin site that are not allowed,” Lawrence said. “Bulky items like mattresses and appliances cannot be collected home-to-home or curbside collection and must be taken to the landfill.”
According to Lawrence, even excessive green waste, like all the branch trimming from a large tree, should not be disposed of at bin sites, but taken to the landfill.
“Tires is another major problem in the Virgin Islands. We have stockpiles of tires throughout, and it is also a hazardous material,” he said. “Tires are very challenging, even for the Waste Management Authority. They cannot be landfill, they gather rainwater and become a habitat for mosquitoes.”
Water-clogged, discarded tires have long been listed as breeding grounds for mosquitoes including the Aedes aegypti mosquito — recognized by white markings on its legs — that resulted in recent outbreaks of dengue fever, chikungunya and zika in the Virgin Islands.
In 2005, after a 14-year-old girl died of dengue fever, former Health Department epidemiologist Dr. Eugene Tull formed a task force with stakeholders including the WMA and tire vendors.
Proposals at the time included the agency investing in a tire shredding machine or the V.I. government charging a fee for tire disposals.
Formed via legislative act just a year earlier, the WMA is responsible for providing solid waste and wastewater collection, treatment and disposal services to protect public health and preserve the V.I. environment.
At Wednesday’s meeting, Lawrence noted that the best thing motorists can do when changing a tire is to leave it at the vendor where the tire is changed. Though there is a small cost, Lawrence said there is a “higher cost” to public health if disposed of incorrectly.
During a segment dedicated to community questions, recycling in the territory was advocated for but all talking panelists agreed recycling is not a long-term solution for the territory.
“Recycling is a complex activity that depends on external factors. For a small territory it can be really expensive. As a community we should be considering the first part — reducing — before considering the other options, because this is going to be the most effective strategy for a small territory,” said Edwin Vázquez-Asencio, a sustainable materials management specialist with RCAP Solutions Inc.
Though expensive, the Waste Management Authority is introducing several convenience centers to operate as spaces for source separation, but it may be a while before the centers would be able to handle the sorting of plastics and other recyclables.
“These convenience centers will enable us to separate the materials that we are already trying to divert from landfill, like the scrap metal, green waste, oils, and electronic waste. If we get a good separation and organized management of those materials, we can then add in extra materials such as plastics and glass to divert and manage separately from recycling and use it for other purposes,” said Kimberly Junkins, an engineer with the authority.
“We are getting there. We are working on designing those convenience centers, citing the locations. There should be seven coming down the pipeline,” Junkins said.
In the interim, the authority advises waste reduction and is in the process of updating its website to make clear what materials are illegal to dump.