ST. CROIX — Some of the tastiest island cuisine and cocktails were offered Thursday night as the 21st Taste of St. Croix took center stage at Divi Carina Bay Beach Resort and Casino. The annual event has been one of the most highly anticipated culinary displays and social events on island over the years and was fashioned this year as an indication to the world that St. Croix is open despite the pandemic.
Island elegant was the theme of the night as the event has grown to be a display of not only culinary artistry but an outlet for the island’s fashionistas to show off their high-fashion dresses, jumpers, sophisticated hats and suits.
Collin Hodge, president of A Taste of St. Croix, said his organization partnered with the Office of the Governor, Tourism Department and a host of other sponsors to ensure that the event — albeit scaled back — would meet expectations.
“People have come to this event over the years and they keep coming back because it has been a stellar affair,” he said. “What we wanted to do this year, was still produce the event, and send a message not only to our community but to the world that St. Croix is open and that we are supportive of the vaccine so that we can have the fun on the level that we are used to but do it in a safe way.”
As always, Hodge said the main goal of the evening was to showcase the restaurants and caterers who have made it possible for the event to grow over the years.
“These restaurants and caterers have been putting a lot into the event over the years and allowed us to raise money that we gave back to the community,” he said. “This year, because of the limited amount of people that we are allowing, there is no way that we can reach the financial goals that we have in the past, so it is just to showcase the industry and the individuals that have made it happen all these years.”
Long-time participants, like Rita Chiverton, were excited about this year’s event.
“I just love this event and I get excited when it comes around because I not only get to showcase and share the food that I cook, but I also get to meet up with old friends and new people,” she said. “We are really blessed here that despite all that has happened, we can still have great events like this.”
Chiverton served up stewed conch with a side of fungi and her famous chicken soup to the dozens of people who came by her booth.
While Chiverton’s dish was more traditional Crucian cuisine, chef Keon Beharry was busy serving up some new-age sushi rolls that delighted the crowd. He saw a long line all night as word of his specialty spread. Owner of Gifted Cuisine, he served up traditional smoked salmon rolls similar to those found at any sushi bar, but then brought a twist with an arroz con lechon roll, which featured tender roasted pork and vegetables all wrapped up in a crispy seasoned rice roll and served with a red bean creole sauce. There was also a fried plantain roll, vegetable egg rolls and seaweed salad on the menu.
“This is my first time participating on my own and I just love the rush that comes along with it,” he said. “It gives us an opportunity as chefs to see people’s reaction to our food up close as they taste it and I just love that.”
Other tables offered mini pates, seafood chowders, sankocho, apple pie cheesecake, pies, seafood salads, shrimp, beef, lamb, vegetarians dishes, chocolate tortes, curry chicken, tofu and more.
Mixologist Zaq Osborn of Breaker’s Roar was busy mixing and serving shots of their specialty cocktail “Island Time” — a mix of rum, lemon grass, carambola fruit, passion fruit, Aperol and other secret ingredients.
Food and beverage director Ashlyn Dumas said they got good reviews about the drinks served in large seashells and decorated with fresh fruit and flowers.
“This is new for us, but we have heard how exciting the event is, so we wanted to make it really nice,” Dumas said. “We have an extensive drink menu so if people like what we have out here tonight, they will fall in love with what we have at the restaurant and that’s what we want at the end of the day.”
Unlimited Sounds DJ, DJ Four-T and Spectrum Band got the crowd dancing all night long in the main event area and the VIP lounge.
The culinary tasting menu continues today and Saturday with sold out events at Sunset on the Terrace at The Buccaneer Resort and a Bubbly Brunch at The Fred Boutique Hotel in Frederiksted.