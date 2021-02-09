The territory’s vaccination rollout is continuing amid concerns over “vaccine tourism,” as Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. confirmed Monday that travelers have been coming to the Virgin Islands to receive a dose of the coveted COVID-19 vaccine.
“A major concern across the nation is vaccine tourism,” Bryan said during the weekly Government House coronavirus press briefing. “I have heard of people flying in to get the vaccine.”
Bryan said he wants to “discourage trips to the territory solely for the purpose of immunization,” and confirmed reports of such activity by some recent travelers — though he said the number of vaccine tourists is a “very, very small percentage.”
It’s unclear how the government would be able to determine the number of vaccine tourists who’ve received one of the 12,094 doses administered in the territory to date, including 2,967 completed second doses — which are required for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — as healthcare providers are not tracking recipients’ residency.
Bryan said that anyone who qualifies for the vaccination under the current rollout guidelines is eligible to receive the shots regardless of their legal residency or immigration status.
From a public health standpoint, Bryan said, a person’s inability to provide proof of residency or citizenship should not be a barrier to vaccination — and free access to the vaccine serves to protect the global community from rapid spread of COVID-19 and its new variants.
The territory’s healthcare providers are currently administering 2,300 doses a week, and Bryan said the goal is to get that number up to 3,000 and have 50,000 Virgin Islanders vaccinated by July 1.
The goal of mass vaccination, Bryan added, is to ensure the largest number of people possible are inoculated against the deadly virus so the community at large can achieve herd immunity, which helps to protect the most vulnerable, including infants and individuals with medical conditions that prevent them from safely receiving vaccinations.
For example, Bryan said a number of community members are Haitian citizens without legal permission to be in the United States, but disease transmission occurs regardless of whether or not someone has a Green Card.
“We don’t want to have 2,000 people running around who are not taking the vaccine and then get sick,” Bryan said. “Once you get sick, we only have one hospital and we’re going to be the ones that have to take care of you.”
The positivity rate for COVID-19 tests has dropped to 2.3%, which is “something to be proud of,” said Dr. Tai Hunte-Caesar, an infectious disease specialist with the V.I. Health Department. “The overall trend is downward, and is encouraging.”
Four COVID-19 patients are currently being treated at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas and one at Luis Hospital on St. Croix,” Hunte-Caesar said.
The department found that of the five people currently hospitalized, three patients’ COVID-19 infections were travel-related, and Virgin Islands residents should travel “only for emergency purposes at this time. Nonessential travel should be avoided,” she added. While he discouraged “vaccine tourism,” Bryan said that it’s not his responsibility to tell leisure tourists to stay home amid the ongoing global pandemic.
“We have no control over whether tourists travel or not. I mean, they come in here, we enjoy the economic input that they have when they come,” Bryan said. “My charge isn’t the tourists in terms of how they travel. Their governor’s responsible for that. My charge is for the people of the Virgin Islands, I’m just trying to keep my people safe.”
Although neither the South African nor U.K. COVID-19 variants have been detected in the territory, the Health Department is keeping an eye out for the more contagious strains of the virus.
“We should behave as though they are already in our community,” Hunte-Caesar said.
The territory is currently in Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout, and a list of subsequent phases and who will next qualify is available at covid19usvi.com/vaccines. A hotline to sign up for vaccination and for more information is available at 340-777-8227.