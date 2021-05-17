The V.I. Health Department is encouraging children as young as 12 years old be vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.
The federal Food and Drug Administration has expanded expanded its Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to include children ages 12 to 15 years old. The Virgin Islands Department of Health has embraced the change, according to a statement from the agency.
Almost 400 COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded in Virgin Islands children and this latest development will lower the risk of children becoming severely ill with the COVID-19 virus, according to the department.
Deputy Commissioner Janis Valmond said she is optimistic the community can reach immunity with the expansion of the Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12 to 15.
“I’m encouraging parents to make the choice to vaccinate their children against COVID-19. This pandemic has interrupted the lives of everyone — especially children who have not been able to learn or socialize normally. This opportunity will help us get on the road normalcy,” Valmond said.
Until now, only individuals age 16 and up could receive the Pfizer vaccine in the Virgin Islands. In late March, Pfizer announced that clinical trials found “100% efficacy and robust antibody responses” in study participants who were 12 to 15 years old.
The territory has a goal of vaccinating 50,000 individuals by July 1.
Parents or guardians with concerns or questions about their child’s health should contact their child’s pediatrician.
The Community Vaccination Centers on St. Croix and St. Thomas offer the Pfizer vaccine. To schedule a vaccination appointment, visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines or call 340-777-8227.