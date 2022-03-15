It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ms. Valerie Petersen, aka Val, died on Feb. 18, 2022, in Orlando, Fla., where she resided for more than 40 years.
The daughter of the late Ms. Cecilia Frett and Joe Hannis Thomas, she is survived by her daughter, Lillian James; grandson, L. Wayne A. Brady II; great-grandchildren, Terrel Kincey, Terence “aka” Terry Brady, Tierney Brady and Maile Brady; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and family.
Funeral services are Friday, March 25. The viewing is at the All Saints Cathedral Church from 10 to 11 a.m. and the service is at 11 a.m. Interment is at Western Cemtery No. 2.
Funeral arrangements are by Turnbull's Funeral Home and Crematory Services.