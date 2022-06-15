V.I. Water and Power Authority customers have been left in the dark due to various outages in recent days, at least two of which were caused by drivers who crashed into utility poles, according to V.I. Police.
At around 6:18 p.m. Friday, police responded to a one-car crash on Nicholas Friday Drive in the area of Frydenhoj Ballpark on St. Thomas. Officers found the vehicle had struck and damaged a WAPA pole, and charged the driver, Leo Paul Mydlenski, with driving under the influence of alcohol, and negligent driving.
In response to questions from The Daily News, police spokesman Glen Dratte said officers from the Traffic Bureau responded just after midnight Monday morning to another crash on East End Road on St. Croix.
Officers found a woman unconscious behind the wheel of a white Toyota Tacoma, which had struck and damaged a WAPA pole, Dratte said.
Police have not filed criminal charges in that case, and Dratte said the crash is still under investigation.
Meanwhile, WAPA has been struggling to keep other feeders energized for reasons unrelated to vehicle crashes.
The causes of those outages have not yet been made public, and WAPA spokesman Emmett Hansen Jr. said in an email Tuesday that he is still “waiting for the fact checkers to get back to me.”