V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor on Tuesday confirmed that Toby Derima II, who was arrested early Saturday on gun-related charges, is the adult son of a VIPD employee.
“This is the son of PIO Derima and the arrestee was released at the discretion of the judge without influence from VIPD,” Velinor wrote in an email Tuesday.
Toby Derima II, 29, who was born on St. Croix but now lives in North Carolina, was in the territory visiting family on vacation when V.I. Police officers found him with an illegal firearm near a school just after 1 a.m. Saturday, according to court testimony.
The probable cause fact sheet filed by V.I. Police noted that “bail for Mr. Derima was not set and waived by Honorable Magistrate Ernest Earl Morris Jr.”
On Sunday, V.I. Police spokesperson Toby Derima issued a brief press release about the arrest of Toby Derima II, but did not return calls seeking additional details about the suspect including whether they were related.
Velinor was contacted Monday for details following an initial court appearance by Toby Derima II, but as of The Daily News’ press time did not return the email.
He followed up on Tuesday with the emailed response.
It’s unclear from the police affidavit whether Derima brought the gun into the Virgin Islands, or acquired it while vacationing on St. Croix.
Velinor, a 29-year veteran of the U.S. Justice Department’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, was serving as deputy director when he agreed to work on assignment as the territory’s top official.
At a press conference on Nov. 2, Velinor announced that police have seized 142 illegal firearms so far this year, and the department is planning to put firearms units at the airports to stop the flow of imported firearms.
The territory has a chronically high per-capita murder rate that peaked in 2010 at 61 deaths, and Velinor said the territory is on pace to have a similarly deadly year.
To date, 43 people have been shot to death in the territory.