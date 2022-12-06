ST. THOMAS — Vendors Plaza, draped with a variety of tarps, often characterized as cluttered and long derided as an eyesore, is in the final stages of a much-anticipated face-lift.
One of the first stops for tourists on their way into Charlotte Amalie, new semi-permanent kiosks colored in the historic town’s traditional hues will contain 64 spaces for vendors’ wares. The kiosks will improve curb appeal, provide for more open space between vendors, and allow greater viewability for passersby.
Gracing what is arguably one of the most visible areas of the waterfront, the kiosks are the result of a $3.1 million project spearheaded by the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs.
The upgrade could not come at a better time, when post-pandemic tourism throughout the Caribbean is becoming more competitive.
The “renovation of critical tourist attractions, [is] critical to sustaining our position as the number one destination in the Caribbean. We must continue to enhance our product if we are to market the territory as a marquee travel destination,” said Alani Henneman Todman, assistant commissioner of Tourism.
The project contract with Alexander Plastics Inc., d/b/a Creations Global Retail, was inked less than 12 months ago and has undergone an extensive design review and permitting process. Construction continues, and a timeline for occupation will be announced shortly by DLCA Commissioner Richard T. Evangelista.
Each kiosk has two roller-door, covered openings on each side, with two drawers underneath for storage. There is a 3-foot roof overhang all the way around the kiosks. The roofs themselves are painted red, conforming with Historic Preservation requirements for Charlotte Amalie.
Vendors, who pay $200 per year rent for their space at the Plaza, were generally complimentary of the overall look of the structures but expressed disappointment they were not provided with the opportunity to influence the design.
They were also concerned about a perceived reduced amount of space for their wares (currently 8-feet by 8-feet tents), shelter from rain and sun damage for themselves and their patrons.
“Also, our merchandise gets exposed to the elements,” Laurie Chapman, president of the Vendors Association, said. Chapman has been a vendor at the location since 1992.
Several vendors said they wished they had received more information from the DLCA.
Vendor Emmanuella Charles lamented that she’ll have to investigate warehouse space.
“I am a small business owner, with a license, and I have to pay taxes. We are grateful, but it’s too small. We are cut down from 8x8 to 4x4,” feet, she said of the sizes of the kiosk.
Another vendor, Yahya Sharif said “we don’t know if we have a size issue.
“We are not sure if its 4x4 or 4x8. I want clarification.”
Chapman concurred, “We have numerous questions to ask.”
Since August, DLCA has provided letters dated Aug. 18, Sept. 9 and Nov. 17 to the vendors noting informational meetings. Meetings were scheduled for Sept. 6 and 15, “to discuss the temporary closure of the Plaza to facilitate the arrival and installation of the news kiosk and other pertinent information affecting the Vendors.”
The Nov. 17 communication advised vendors of mandatory certification meetings with each vendor and their alternate with those meetings to commence the week beginning Nov. 28. The purpose stated for that meeting was to update each vendor’s file with the correct information prior to the Plaza’s reopening.
That letter also noted that there would be an upcoming “general meeting with all Vendors to discuss pertinent information in the weeks to come,” and that notice of this meeting would be provided separately.
On Friday the dilapidated tarps and tents in the parking lot didn’t discourage Seattle visitor Deborah Michau from shopping. Michau, who admits she is “always looking for a dress,” was drawn to the dresses waving in the breeze in the vendors’ area.
Saying to her traveling companion, “Something is going on over there,” Michau got nearer for a closer look.
When the new kiosks were pointed out, she said, “Ooh, that’s nice!”
Many of the vendors would not agree.
“We call it the parrot cage,” Charles said.