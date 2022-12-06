Vendors Plaza

Construction workers install roofing to the new kiosks at Vendors Plaza in downtown Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, recently.

 Daily News photo by NICK HEINEMANN

ST. THOMAS — Vendors Plaza, draped with a variety of tarps, often characterized as cluttered and long derided as an eyesore, is in the final stages of a much-anticipated face-lift.

One of the first stops for tourists on their way into Charlotte Amalie, new semi-permanent kiosks colored in the historic town’s traditional hues will contain 64 spaces for vendors’ wares. The kiosks will improve curb appeal, provide for more open space between vendors, and allow greater viewability for passersby.