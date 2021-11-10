The St. Thomas-St. John committee of the Historic Preservation Commission met Tuesday and approved a design for kiosks at Vendors’ Plaza on St. Thomas.
Commissioners expressed excitement and said they were impressed by the concept created by Creations Global Retail.
CEO Jac Crawford and Sales Director Chris Crawford presented the design and explained the features of the lockable units that can be fork-lifted off site in the event of extreme weather.
Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista said an upgrade to the current cluster of tents is long overdue.
The location on the St. Thomas waterfront, adjacent to Fort Christian, is highly visible for both locals and tourists alike, and many tents have been left tattered and faded by the rain and sun.
Vendors have complained for years about the lack of accommodations, and Evangelista said he’s working to ensure everyone’s needs are met.
Chris Crawford said the company has been working on the project since 2018, and wanted to incorporate “some of the Spanish colonial architecture.”
Evangelista clarified that the architecture is Danish.
As a retail professional with experience in other markets, Jac Crawford suggested merchandise training for vendors at the site and scaling back cluttered displays packed with items in favor of a more curated display. He also said the row of vans parked along the plaza is unappealing to some visitors, and Evangelista agreed that practices should be updated.
Commission member Kurt Marsh said that as an architect, he was impressed by the look of the design, but said the colors in particular are not necessarily in keeping with the local historic style.
But those changes “are simple, easy fixes,” and the Crawfords agreed to update the rendering with whatever colors the commission feels are most appropriate.
Marsh also said the market has not typically been viewed at as a place where locals shop, and commission members agreed that diversifying offerings will help appeal to a wider range of customers.
The Commission voted unanimously to approve the design, “pending confirmation of the adjusted color scheme as directed with Sean Krigger and the State Historic Preservation Office.