ST. THOMAS — Vendors Plaza is open for business after a two-for-one ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon in downtown Charlotte Amalie, which also saw the unveiling of a new visitors center and public restroom.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the local people who actually live here to be able to participate in the economy,” said shopper Kathleen White, of Maryland, after perusing the T-shirts at one vendor Sonia Richardson’s stall.