ST. THOMAS — Vendors Plaza is open for business after a two-for-one ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon in downtown Charlotte Amalie, which also saw the unveiling of a new visitors center and public restroom.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for the local people who actually live here to be able to participate in the economy,” said shopper Kathleen White, of Maryland, after perusing the T-shirts at one vendor Sonia Richardson’s stall.
“You can always go to Main Street and do whatever you have to do there — I’ve been there,” White said, “But then it’s just as important to come here.”
White said she thought it was important to patronize local vendors and businesses on St. Thomas.
The ribbon cutting was attended by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach, Senate President Novelle E. Francis Jr, Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs Commissioner Richard Evangelista, DLCA Licensing and Consumer Affairs Director Horace Graham, Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel, Property and Procurement Acting Commissioner Lisa Alejandro as well as most members of the 35th Legislature among dozens of others.
Francis told the audience during remarks that the Legislature is considering additional measures to ensure that some percentage of the goods sold are made in the Virgin Islands.
“We are at the number of 40 percent right now,” he said. “But of course we’ll be tweaking that as we go along.”
Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory told The Daily News she’s working on legislation to encourage vendors to sell more locally-made goods.
“They don’t necessarily have to be the maker of those things,” she said. “But they can support locals who are making those goods and selling it through them.”
Frett-Gregory said Vendors Plaza provides a good opportunity to show visitors the range of what the Virgin Islands has to offer.
“It’s important, I mean I’ve traveled to many places and I see that they have a plaza where the locals come out and share their wares and just beautiful things,” she said. “We have a lot of vendors, a lot of folks here that make beautiful, beautiful bags and earrings and candles and, you name it.”
Though the ribbon was cut and some stalls were open for business, just as many remained shuttered on Monday afternoon.
Laurie Chapman, president of the Vendors Association, said the new design of the vendor kiosks offers some advantages.
“I would say, the advantage is, we don’t have to load and unload every day,” she said. “But we still have a rain problem.” Monday’s showers delayed the ribbon cutting ceremony by nearly an hour while a truck pumped water from the area.
Immediately after cutting the Vendors Plaza ribbon, officials hopped across the street to open a new visitors center and public restroom in the Norre Gade 48B Annex building.