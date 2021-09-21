A 28-year-old Venezuelan man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after a brutal assault on Sept. 6.
Jose Gregorio Alcala Naveda was arrested by warrant Monday and charged with numerous criminal charges, including first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault with intent to commit murder, use of a dangerous weapon during first-degree assault, third-degree assault, and aggravated assault and battery, domestic violence.
He appeared in court via video Monday from the St. Thomas jail.
The incident occurred on Sept. 6 and “the victim just recently got out of the hospital, so there were serious injuries,” according to Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales.
The affidavit filed with the warrant for Naveda’s arrest has not been made public, and details of the assault are unclear. But Scales said the motive was a possible love triangle, and there are three victims, a woman, a male victim who was seriously injured and that victim’s brother.
Scales said Naveda was born in Venezuela and has citizenship in that country. A detective testified that Naveda was able to travel to Tortola and made his way to the Dominican Republic before he was transported to Puerto Rico, where V.I. Police took him into custody.
“He’s both a risk of flight and a danger to the community,” Scales said.
Magistrate Judge Carolyn Hermon-Percell set bail at $250,000 cash.