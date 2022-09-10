One of 11 Venezuela nationals arrested off the coast of St. Croix waters three years ago in connection with drug smuggling charges was sentenced to four years in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith.

Smith, in a released statement, said District Court Judge Wilma Lewis sentenced Daniel Jesus Salazar-Gonzalez, 43, to four years in prison on Thursday, followed by two years of supervised release on the charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine while on board a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.