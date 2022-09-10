One of 11 Venezuela nationals arrested off the coast of St. Croix waters three years ago in connection with drug smuggling charges was sentenced to four years in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith.
Smith, in a released statement, said District Court Judge Wilma Lewis sentenced Daniel Jesus Salazar-Gonzalez, 43, to four years in prison on Thursday, followed by two years of supervised release on the charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine while on board a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.
According to court documents, around 11:35 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2019, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Donald Horsley intercepted the “La Gran Tormenta,” a suspicious 55-foot vessel displaying Venezuelan nationality, about 38 nautical miles south of St. Croix.
“The occupants of the vessel failed to respond to the Coast Guard’s efforts to engage in questioning, and thereafter changed course and began jettisoning packages,” Smith said in the statement.
Coast Guard crew members later detained 11 individuals onboard the vessel, and retrieved two bales from the ocean which contained packages of brick-shaped objects that tested positive for cocaine hydrochloride and weighed about 49 kilograms — a little over 108 pounds of cocaine.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Customs and Border Protection. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa P. Ortiz.
At the time of the September 2019 arrest, the other crew members were identified as Vicent Mata Anyelo, Alfer Rodriguez Boadas, Alexis Fuentes, Francisco Rodriguez Infante, Johan Garcia Suarez, Carlos Rodriguez Garcia, Henry Gonzalez Noriega, Algler Rodriguez Boadas, Jhonny Rodriguez Rodriguez and Johan Jose Pacheco Lezama. Each were charged with possession of a controlled substance on board a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspiracy, and destruction and attempt or conspiracy to destroy property subject to forfeiture.