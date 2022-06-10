Dear Editor,
Good morning fellow caregivers who spend your waking hours keeping your older loved ones happy. A few things you might consider. I am 80. None of us who were children just as the telephone, television, computers, the internet, and functional airplanes were being invented ever liked or understood any of them. The little we really understand, we use with joy, the rest with fear of failure we get, getting taught time and time again.
To keep us happy, keep in verbal contact — at least three times weekly — with older friends and family who also have lost all their original friends.
Know all the tech your kin can do, and feel comfortable with. Then ease them into meeting others in their age group whenever they fancy a chat with someone who understands them.
We all need best friends our own age.
— Archie Ogden, St. Thomas.