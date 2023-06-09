Verna H. Turnbull Forbes
It is with immense sadness that the family announces the passing of Verna H. Turnbull Forbes on May 26, 2023, at the age of 96 years old.
Verna H. Turnbull Forbes
It is with immense sadness that the family announces the passing of Verna H. Turnbull Forbes on May 26, 2023, at the age of 96 years old.
She is survived by her children, Beatrice Plaskett, Beverly Scatliffe Matlock, Beverlin Samuel, Berecia Scatliffe Robles, Berenice Scatliffe-Ayers, and Barbara Scatliffe; sister, Almira Wyre; brother, Ashley “Bill” Turnbull; 27 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren along with a host of special nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her only son, Bernard Forbes.
Verna was an accomplished seamstress and was employed by Cavanagh’s Department Store for over 30 years and at Vogue Clothing Store for eight years before retiring.
Verna attended Christchurch Methodist Church where she was a member of the senior choir, Women’s League, and Prayer Group.
She was a mother of the year honoree in May 2005 by the late Senator, Lorraine L. Berry. She was dedicated to her family and enjoyed tending to her flower garden and fruit trees, sewing, reading her Bible, and spending time with family.
A home going service will be held with a viewing on June 16, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. The second viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Christchurch Methodist Church. Interment will follow the service at Western Cemetery No. 3.
Professional services have been entrusted to Turnbull’s Funeral Home and Crematory Services, 3815 Crown Bay, Suite 10, Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802. Office 340-779-6565 and Fax: 340-779-6566.