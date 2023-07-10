Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Vernon Sprauve on June 21, 2023, at the age of 85.
He is survived by his wife, Judith Jurgen Sprauve; children, Darryl Cruz, Milissa Archer, Kyle Davis, Kathleen Davis, Rudell Steinbergen; grandchildren, De’Shawn, Ramakish, Danielle, Rashon, Deja, Ki’oree; great-grandchildren, Tiana, Kyrie, Alexandre, Kalynn, Aurora, Roman; daughter-in-law, Nancy Cruz; son-in-law, Trevor Archer; sole surviving brother, Elroy A. Sprauve; special brother-sister (cousins): Dr. Gilbert A. Sprauve and Jean Nicholson Gibb; sister-in-law, Joyce Scatliffe Sprauve; brother-in-law, Ebenezer (Sonny) John; special nieces, Clarice Sprauve, Brenda Sprauve Chavis, Gayle Varlack; other nieces and nephews, godchildren, cousins and a community of friends far too numerous to mention.