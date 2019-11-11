A drum beat echoed through the streets of Cruz Bay yesterday afternoon, inspiring everyone from visitors on their way to the beach to residents passing through the town to pause and watch with reverence as the Veterans Day parade took place. Members of the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, Virgin Islands National Guard, the American Legion Viggo E. Sewer Post #131, and Boy Scouts Pack 7203 marched from the Virgin Islands National Park visitors center to the Franklin Powell Sr. Park, where a program was held in honor of the holiday. Speakers at the event included Director of Veteran’s Affairs Patrick Farrell, Senator at Large Steven Payne, and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach. Retired Staff Sgt. Elvis Lewis was honored for his service.
