ST. THOMAS — Lately, Veterans Drive has had an unusually festive look at nighttime.
In what sponsors are hailing as “Deck the Palms,” the waterfront has been illuminated with Christmas lights — 10,000 solar lights to be exact — in varying colors at nighttime.
The festive lights stretch from Pueblo supermarket in Sub Base to the intersection near the Lucinda Millin Home for the Aged.
According to a released statement, the display is a gift from the Government House and Oriental Bank. The latter engineered and funded the light display, and this year the project is additionally supported and funded by the departments of Tourism and Public Works.
Attalliah Bertrand-Rogers, Oriental USVI regional manager, said they wanted to create something magical for residents during the Christmas season.
“We wanted to create holiday magic for our community to lift spirits and make the season grow bright,” she said. “We hope that the project will continue growing and include more streets and neighborhood’s making the season of lights ever more joyous.”
The bright red, white, blue, purple, and gold lights lining the highway is also meant to commemorate the 2023 inauguration of Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach.
Bryan also noted its another holiday-themed event, including Miracle on Main Street and tree lighting ceremonies, that has brightened the holiday season for residents.
“As we welcome the holiday season, this joyful holiday gift to our community and visitors to our islands heralds many celebrations on St. Thomas …” he said, adding “We welcome a bright and hopeful New Year.”