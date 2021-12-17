ST. THOMAS — After years of work to speed travel through Charlotte Amalie, traffic on Veterans Drive came to a halt Thursday as the Bryan-Roach Administration and Senate leadership took a victory lap.
By 11 a.m., traffic near Moe’s Market was stalled, so much so that one woman was seen getting out of a car, darting through traffic and running toward Banco Popular. With her errand finished and the cars only having moved a few feet, she was then seen hopping back in the car, only to be caught in traffic again.
Motorists who continued past the bank toward the intersection near Vendors’ Plaza were forced to take a left turn and rerouted around Emancipation Garden. Those heading East came upon more traffic, as cars heading West slowly crawled by.
Taxi driver Chef Gray, upon reaching that traffic snarl near Roosevelt V.I. Veterans Memorial Park, recalled a stretch of Veterans Drive would be closed.
“Some ceremony with the governor,” he explained before adding “you’d think with that many cruise ships in town, they’d have more common sense not to tie up traffic so.”
The ceremony, that brought traffic along the waterfront and VITRAN service islandwide to a stop, was the second celebration of Phase 1 of the Veterans Drive improvement project.
“We have come a long way and we continue to see tremendous progress made under the Bryan-Roach Administration, and we can clap for that,” Special Assistant for Public Affairs for the Lieutenant Governor’s Office Shayla Solomon said as she opened the ceremony, repeating the sentence for those who might not have been paying propper attention. “We have come a long way and indeed we continue to see progress being made under the Bryan-Roach Administration.”
At a tent in the Fort Christian parking lot, public officials and company executives extended thanks to the many individuals involved in the project.
“For many reasons, I see this project as a strong symbol in our territory,” said Public Works Commissioner Derek Gabriel. “It symbolizes and shows that when the executive and legislative branches of government work together anything and I mean anything is possible.”
At $46 million, Phase 1 of the Veterans Drive project represents the largest issuance of Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicles, or GARVEE bonds, by the territory, Gabriel said.
“This project symbolizes this territory’s transformation as our recovery efforts are in full swing,” he said. “Just this year alone we have finalized the revitalization of our commerce corridors as we cut the ribbon on the Main Street project and now we celebrate the first phase of the rehabilitation of the gateway to downtown Charlotte Amalie. Everyone here should be truly proud of this amazing achievement.”
Gabriel added, “Our main street vendors and our entire commerce community have exuded the patience of Job over the past years, and now that patience will pay off exponentially. Please accept my heartfelt gratitude.”
And, while many speakers pointedly thanked the current Senate and the Bryan administration, Bryan himself, made sure to note the project’s long history, but only after first taking a victory lap of the administration’s accomplishments over the last 90 days.
“I wanted to have all the governors here because today is about yesterday, today and tomorrow,” Bryan said, noting the project has outlasted many administrations.
“Gov. [Roy] Schneider talked about this in 1986, [Alexander] Farrelly talked about this, [Juan] Luis talked about this, I mean this project is 40 years old. I was watching Mr. Rogers and the Electric Company when we were doing this stuff. It takes that long to do great things.”
The current phase of construction was begun four years ago during the administration of Gov. Kenneth Mapp.
Bryan, Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory and Federal Highway Administration Division Administrator Jamie Christian all noted the project is about more than speeding traffic into and out of Charlotte Amalie.
“This project not only improves safety and congestion for traffic, but it also provides a safe and beautiful place for pedestrians and non-motorized users,” Christian said. “Especially in our current administration, one of our focuses is all users of roadways.
And while Bryan noted skateboarders, cyclists, picnickers and aerobics classes among the users. Frett-Gregory pointed out the new waterfront promenade even hosted a recent wedding.
“From an engineering standpoint, this was a very complex project from building the seawall to completing this project under traffic, and this the main thoroughfare for St. Thomas. That is no small feat either,” Christian said, thanking the “top-quality” engineers and contractors from the private sector that performed much of the work.
“This project was a project built mostly by Virgin Islanders for Virgin Islanders,” Gabriel noted.
After approximately 45 minutes of speeches during which Veterans Drive remained traffic-free, the ceremony moved to the middle of the roadway where Bryan cut the official ribbon.
Phase 2 of the project will see Veterans Drive rerouted around the outside of the Legislature peninsula and the road widened west toward the Blyden ferry terminal, with the addition of “pocket parks,” a tree-lined alleé from Vendors Plaza to Palm Passage and a palm tree court that will provide outdoor dining opportunities.