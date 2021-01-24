While it isn’t know what Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. will say are his top priorities and what are the top issues facing the territory as he delivers his annual State of the Territory Address tonight at the V.I. Legislature building on St. Thomas, what is known is that a detour will be the top issue for drivers outside the legislature.
According to Government House, Veterans Drive, perhaps the busiest artery on St. Thomas, will be closed to traffic for more than two hours tonight as Bryan speaks.
The closure from 6:30 to 9 p.m. will impact more than half a mile of roadway from Tolbod Gade — Vendor’s Plaza — to the Lucinda Millin Home for the Aged — where Veterans Drive becomes William G. Lewis (Lover’s) Lane.
For those drivers caught in the traffic snarl the closure might cause, they can tune into the speech at 7 p.m. on Papi Love Radio 91.9 FM WVSE, Da Vybe 107.9 FM WLDV, The Reef 103.5 FM WAXJ, Caribbean Country 93.5 FM WVVI, Isle 95 95.1 FM WJKC, Rumba 98.3 FM WMYP, Lucky 13 1340 AM WSTA, WSTX 970 AM and V.I. Public Broadcasting 93.1 FM WTJX.
The State of the Territory Address will also be carried by Viya channels 26 and 27 and streamed online at facebook.com/GovernmentHouseUSVI.