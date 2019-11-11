The St. Croix Educational Complex Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps joined the territorywide Veterans Day celebration to honor those who put their lives on the line to serve in the U.S. military.
Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Charles David, center, is honored at Monday’s Veterans Day ceremony with an award presented by Veterans Affairs Director Patrick Farrell, left, and Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., right.
Members of the Central High School Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps marched down King Street toward the Verne I. Richards Veteran Memorial Park in Frederiksted, St. Croix.
The 73rd Army Band marches ahead of the V.I. National Guard at the Veterans Day parade in Frederiksted, St. Croix, on Monday.
