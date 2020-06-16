The Virgin Islands is joining 51 other states and territories in a Connecticut-led coalition to investigate price fixing in the generic topical drug industry, according to a news release from V.I. Attorney General Denise George.
A new complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Connecticut “focuses on 80 topical generic drugs that account for billions of dollars of sales in the United States. The complaint names 26 corporate defendants and 10 individual defendants. The lawsuit seeks damages, civil penalties, and actions by the court to restore competition to the generic drug market,” according to the statement. “The topical drugs at the center of the complaint include creams, gels, lotions, ointments, shampoos, and solutions used to treat a variety of skin conditions, pain, and allergies.”