Virgin Islands National Park’s efforts to address bulkhead and pier damages caused by the 2017 hurricane season are set to begin. The pier, where many day charters pick up their guests, will be demolished and fully replaced, and the bulkhead will undergo repairs, including adding different kinds of cleats to better accommodate dinghies, National Park Service representatives shared during a May 2021 Coastal Zone Management hearing.

Additionally, the Park Service-owned portion of the bay, where storm surge and the activity of larger vessels have resulted in areas of piled up sediments where the water depth is as little as less than a foot, will be dredged, changing the water depth to eight feet. Approximately 2,000 cubic yards of material will be dredged and dried out on the seaplane ramp—which will remain open throughout the project—before being transported to St. Thomas, where the V.I. Waste Management Authority has agreed to accept the dried out material as landfill cover, Bioimpact President Amy Dempsey said during the 2021 hearing.