ST. CROIX – Puerto Rico natives living in the Virgin Islands kicked off Virgin Islands-Puerto Rico Friendship Weekend with a praise and worship service Wednesday night, their thoughts on friends and family who are picking up after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the territory last week as a Category 1 Hurricane.

The two U.S. territories share similarities in culture and heritage, making it easy to coexist and promote friendship ties that have grown stronger over the years. This year is no different as 58th annual VI-PR annual celebration gets underway. I is the first full-scaled event since the COVID-19 pandemic.