The Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs has announced nearly $10 million in Energizing Insular Community grants for U.S. territories, including $3.44 million to the Virgin Islands.

The territory’s grant funding includes $1.92 million to the V.I. Water and Power Authority for acquisition of two hybrid bucket trucks for the WAPA fleet and related training, acquisition of 10 electric pickup trucks for the WAPA fleet, installation of charging stations, and related training, according to a news release issued Friday.

