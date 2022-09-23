The Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs has announced nearly $10 million in Energizing Insular Community grants for U.S. territories, including $3.44 million to the Virgin Islands.
The territory’s grant funding includes $1.92 million to the V.I. Water and Power Authority for acquisition of two hybrid bucket trucks for the WAPA fleet and related training, acquisition of 10 electric pickup trucks for the WAPA fleet, installation of charging stations, and related training, according to a news release issued Friday.
The grant also provides $900,000 to the V.I. Energy Office to procure four light commercial electric vehicles and battery storage coupled EV chargers, as well as $625,636 to the University of the Virgin Islands to acquire electric golf carts and install solar EV charging stations. Funds will also purchase bicycles, charging docks and other street appurtenances to launch a pilot electric bicycle program on the campus.
Nyomi Gumbs, WAPA’s Corporate Communications interim director, said the funding is new, and comes in addition to money previously awarded to the Virgin Islands through the Energizing Insular Communities Fund.
The Energy Office and WAPA sought out and were awarded over $2 million to purchase a total of 23 base-level Tesla Model Ys and Model 3s, 15 of which were distributed across agencies in the central government, and eight of which were added to the WAPA fleet, according to a press release from Government House issued in July.
The Office of Insular Affairs “has also signed an interagency agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory to provide technical assistance in support of the territories’ continued efforts to deploy clean energy systems, improve energy security and resilience, reduce energy costs, and diversify away from dependence on petroleum-based fuels,” according to Friday’s news release.
“The Biden-Harris administration prioritizes energy efficiency and resiliency for all Americans including the territories,” Assistant Secretary for Insular and International Affairs Carmen Cantor said in a statement. “We look forward to working closely with NREL in supporting the territories’ energy needs in 2022 and beyond.”
Through the partnership with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, the Office of Insular Affairs “is helping the territories update and implement existing energy action plans which the House Appropriations Committee called for in House Report 116-100 and will help OIA meet reporting requirements for the study of electric rates in the Insular Areas under 48 US Code 1492a. Congress called for OIA to help the territories reduce reliance and expenditures on imported fuels, develop and utilize domestic energy sources, improve the performance of energy infrastructure, and strengthen overall energy efficiency and resiliency for these island communities,” according to the news release.
Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands each received about $3.3 million in Energizing Insular Community grants.
