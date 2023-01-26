The 51st Annual Agriculture and Food Fair of the U.S. Virgin Islands will take place from Feb. 18 through 20, at the Rudolph Shulterbrandt Agricultural Complex in Estate Lower Love, St. Croix. Also known as Agrifest, the family-friendly event will feature locally produced agricultural products, livestock, handmade arts and crafts, local food and drinks and entertainment.

The fair will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with opening ceremonies scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 18.