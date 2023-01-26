The 51st Annual Agriculture and Food Fair of the U.S. Virgin Islands will take place from Feb. 18 through 20, at the Rudolph Shulterbrandt Agricultural Complex in Estate Lower Love, St. Croix. Also known as Agrifest, the family-friendly event will feature locally produced agricultural products, livestock, handmade arts and crafts, local food and drinks and entertainment.
The fair will take place daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with opening ceremonies scheduled for 10 a.m. on Sat., Feb. 18.
The entrance fee is $6 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, and $4 for children.
The theme is, “Agriculture: Growing Today for Tomorrow...You, Me, All Ah We… in 2023.”
Agrifest 2023 will also feature Farmer of the Year award presentations, prize-winning animals, games and competitions.
Entertainment will include quadrille dancing by the Heritage Dancers and performances by the Ay Ay Cultural Dancers, We Deh Yah Cultural Dancers, Guardians of Culture Mocko Jumbies, and Ay Ay Masqueraders. Other entertainment will include VI National Guard Marching Band, Stanley and the 10 Sleepless Knights, Rising Stars Steel Orchestra, Hartatak Band International, Kurt Schindler and more.
University of the Virgin Islands (UVI) programs will participate under the UVI tent with educational displays, publications and services offered to the community.