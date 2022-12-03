The V.I. Supreme Court has ruled that attorney Jeffrey Moorhead will remain a member in good standing of the V.I. Bar while the Office of Disciplinary Counsel conducts an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct against him
Those allegations resulted in a Jan. 25, order by the U.S. District Court, which suspended him from the practice of law for two years. Moorhead unsuccessfully petitioned the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court to hear his appeal of the suspension order. The U.S. Supreme Court denied his petition for a writ of certiorari in June, and denied a petition for rehearing in August.
But while the federal suspension remains, the V.I. Supreme Court declined to impose reciprocal discipline, and said the U.S. District Court failed to grant Moorhead due process and offer him an opportunity to be heard before imposing the reprimand order.
The reprimand came after the mother of a man Moorhead represented filed a complaint against him on July 30, 2021. Chief District Court Judge Robert Molloy recused himself because he is related to Moorhead, and referred the matter to appellate court Judge D. Brooks Smith, who assigned it to Magistrate Judge Maureen Kelly for investigation.
Moorhead has been a member of the bar of the District Court of the Virgin Islands since 1988, and Kelly found that “Moorhead has for many years engaged in concerning behavior,” and has been repeatedly sanctioned for missing court deadlines and failing to adequately communicate with clients.
According to the V.I. Supreme Court opinion filed Nov. 28, Kelly “did not hold an evidentiary hearing and did not interview Attorney Moorhead, his client, or the client’s mother who wrote the letter which initiated the investigation,” but instead gathered information about additional instances in which Moorhead was disciplined.
“The magistrate judge provided a list of eight such matters, in which Attorney Moorhead had been fined by various courts or been removed from court-appointed representation and provided a factual summary of each,” according to the V.I. Supreme Court opinion.
Kelly interviewed six individuals as part of her investigation but did not name them and only summarized their collective testimony, which indicated that “Attorney Moorhead has long had problems with meeting court deadlines, making timely court appearances, successfully e-filing documents, communicating adequately with clients, and the like,” and that he “may be suffering from an impairment of some kind, possibly due to substance abuse,” and that his “law practice has become increasingly disorganized and haphazard, questioning whether he still maintains a law office at all.”
Kelly concluded by recommending that Moorhead be suspended for two years, and “significant conditions should be imposed upon his readmission” including a comprehensive physical and mental health examination and professional mentor to supervise his law practice.
Moorhead objected and argued his right to due process was denied, and the Supreme Court agreed that “ the record reflects that the magistrate judge did not provide Attorney Moorhead with an opportunity to be heard, as is expressly required by Local Rule 83.2(b).”
The justices declined to impose reciprocal discipline, but were careful to say that the matter is still ongoing.
“We emphasize that our decision not to impose reciprocal discipline does not mean that Attorney Moorhead is immune from discipline by this Court for the alleged misconduct identified in the District Court’s January 25, 2022 order,” and the individual who initiated the District Court complaint “filed a complaint with the Office of Disciplinary Counsel based on largely the same conduct,” according to the Supreme Court order.
“When, as here, this Court concludes that reciprocal discipline may not be warranted, it simply means that this summary process shall not be invoked. The Office of Disciplinary Counsel must promptly conduct its own independent investigation of the ethical misconduct alleged in the January 25, 2022 order and the similar complaint filed with it and, if appropriate, prosecute Attorney Moorhead in a proceeding before the Board,” according to the order.
