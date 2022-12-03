The V.I. Supreme Court has ruled that attorney Jeffrey Moorhead will remain a member in good standing of the V.I. Bar while the Office of Disciplinary Counsel conducts an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct against him

Those allegations resulted in a Jan. 25, order by the U.S. District Court, which suspended him from the practice of law for two years. Moorhead unsuccessfully petitioned the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court to hear his appeal of the suspension order. The U.S. Supreme Court denied his petition for a writ of certiorari in June, and denied a petition for rehearing in August.

