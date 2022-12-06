The V.I. Supreme Court has upheld a 2019 jury verdict, which awarded a former LIAT employee $1.5 million in damages for age discrimination after he was illegally terminated by the airline.
The employee, William Cherubin, began working for LIAT in 1968, and was ultimately fired without notice in 2015.
“At the time of his June 4, 2015 termination, Cherubin was 71 years old, and had worked for LIAT for 47 years,” according to the opinion filed Monday by Chief Justice Rhys Hodge, who heard the case alongside Associate Justice Ive Arlington Swan and Judge Renee Gumbs Carty. A Superior Court Judge, Gumbs Carty, was designated in place of Associate Justice Maria Cabret, who was recused from the matter.
While LIAT claimed Cherubin had violated company policy, Cherubin’s attorney, Vincent Colianni, successfully proved to jurors during a February 2019 trial that LIAT had fired Cherubin due to his age.
Cherubin’s friends and family testified that the termination greatly affected Cherubin’s emotional state, and Cherubin himself took the stand and told jurors of the suffering he endured after the company fired him without cause.
Jurors ultimately awarded Cherubin a total of $1.63 million in compensatory damages, including $82,000 in lost wages and $1.55 million for mental anguish.
LIAT’s attorney Christopher Kroblin told the court that Cherubin had failed to present evidence he was fired due to his age.
But Hodge wrote that “Cherubin provided the jury with sufficient affirmative circumstantial evidence to permissibly support a finding of age discrimination,” according to the opinion.
Cherubin began working for the airline as a ticket agent on St. Croix in 1968, and was promoted to “country manager” for the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2008.
In 2015, LIAT announced company-wide downsizing and offered its Virgin Islands employees an opportunity to take early retirement or risk “compulsory redundancies,” according to court records, “an offer that neither Plaintiff nor any other Virgin Islands LIAT employee accepted.”
Cherubin had received written warnings for incidents in the past, but those incidents were not repeated before he was summarily fired, and the court found that jurors “could reasonably infer that LIAT’s claim that it fired Cherubin for misconduct was a pretext, and that he had in fact been terminated for some other reason.”
In addition, “the jury heard evidence that supports an inference that LIAT did in fact terminate Cherubin due to his age,” and the airline had established an early retirement program one month before terminating him, “which was limited only to employees under the age of 65 and provided workers with progressively diminished benefits based solely on age,” according to the opinion.
Kroblin also argued that the award for mental anguish was unauthroized by law and excessive.
“We disagree,” Hodge wrote.
“Here, the record is replete with testimony from both Cherubin himself and other witnesses that, if credited by the jury, supports a finding that he experienced mental anguish. As LIAT acknowledges in its own brief, Cherubin testified that he felt ‘shame’ and ‘could not go out as he wanted,’ with other witnesses testifying that he was ‘visibly broken,’” Hodge wrote.
Kroblin also argued the award for mental anguish was excessively disproportionate to the award for lost wages. But LIAT voluntarily ceased operations in the Virgin Islands in 2017, which resulted in the figure calculated by the jury, Hodge found.
“But had LIAT not voluntarily ceased its operations less than two years after discharging Cherubin, the lost wages awarded would certainly have been higher — just as they would likely have been lower had LIAT abandoned its Virgin Islands operations sooner,” according to the opinion.
As far as the $1.5 million, Cherubin “continued to suffer mental anguish well after LIAT ceased operations,” and “likely would continue to do so for the foreseeable future,” Hodge wrote. “Under these circumstances, we cannot conclude that a new trial is appropriate.”
While Hodge and Gumbs Carty agreed not to disturb the jury’s decision, Associate Justice Ive Arlington Swan filed a 16-page dissenting opinion, calling the monetary award “obscenely exorbitant and unjustified.”
Swan argued that the court should reduce the award to $150,000, but the majority rejected that opinion and found the jury’s verdict was appropriate and should not be overturned.