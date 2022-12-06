The V.I. Supreme Court has upheld a 2019 jury verdict, which awarded a former LIAT employee $1.5 million in damages for age discrimination after he was illegally terminated by the airline.

The employee, William Cherubin, began working for LIAT in 1968, and was ultimately fired without notice in 2015.

