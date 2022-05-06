ST. CROIX — A thundering crowd of more than 200 supporters roared “ready for forward movement” in unison at Blue Bambou event hall where Sens. Kurt Vialet and Janelle Sarauw announced their intention to run for V.I. governor and lieutenant governor.
57-year-old Vialet, a registered Democrat, is running as an Independent with 36-year-old Sarauw, also an Independent, to unseat his former Democratic Party stalwarts Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach.
Thursday night, during the duo’s official announcement, they positioned themselves to supporters as “dynamic” and “qualified” candidates who have gained “a unique perspective” through their positions as senators.
Vialet, who has served six continuous terms as chair of the Finance Committee and championed by his endorsers as being “meticulous with numbers” and “the man who knows where the money is,” said advancement is needed in the territory as the “Virgin Islands is still in park.”
“Let’s take a minute to analyze our current situation,” Vialet said. “WAPA, GERS, education, healthcare — we know the problems. Some are easier to fix than others but Sen. Sarauw and I and the people of this territory are ready for forward movement.”
The pair promised sweeping changes to public schools, increased health care access, a concentrated focus on the EnVision Tomorrow Housing Recovery Program, reforming the “toxic environment” with the Bureau of Corrections, dedicated resources to mental health services, and improving the lives of the aging.
At every promise made, the crowd responded with resounding applause.
“The Vialet-Sarauw administration will effectively and efficiently utilize all federal dollars to rebuild this territory into a more resilient one,” Sarauw said. “We intend to protect property rights beginning with St. Johnians. The hard-earned benefits of public sector employees and embrace our unions who protest for better wages and working conditions. Focus will be on a resurgence of a middle class and making home ownership possible. There will be an aggressive push to end our Water and Power Authority for proper restructuring and emphasis of refinancing the infamous VITOL deal with hopes of reducing our energy costs.”
Though the challenges to overcome are numerous, Vialet said the pair intends on tackling them head-on, through systematic planning and a foundational base of understanding that has come from their time spent crafting legislation and his 36 years serving the Virgin Islands in a public capacity.
On the heels of the pair’s official announcement, a press release was issued by the BryanRoach Campaign declaring Bryan and Roach will formerly announce their bid for re-election at 6 p.m. Tuesday at their Campaign Headquarters in the Ville LaReine Shopping Center.