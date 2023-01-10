This political sign for gubernatorial candidates and former Sens. Kurt Vialet and Janelle Sarauw continues to beckon residents from its roadside perch despite a Dec. 6 deadline for removal.
A reader on St. Croix took the photo, which is in Frederiksted, on Saturday and submitted it in response to a Daily News request for residents who come across political signs after the deadline to take a photo and email it to notices@dailynews.vi.
The sign is more than a month past the announced deadline for removal by the Public Works Department.
On Nov. 15, the department announced that candidates with political signs “on either public or private property” must remove them or faced a fine of $150 per sign.
According to a statement at the time, the department “understood the need for candidates to reach voters through roadside signage, however, with elections over, all political signs — on public or private property — must be removed from roadsides.”
“The sign owner will be unable to retrieve said signs unless payment is made in full. If signs are not collected within 30 days after removal, they will be discarded. Future permitting will be impacted for violators,” the release stated.
Neither Vialet nor Sarauw could be reached for comment on Monday.