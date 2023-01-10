Forward

Forward Movement

This political sign for gubernatorial candidates and former Sens. Kurt Vialet and Janelle Sarauw continues to beckon residents from its roadside perch despite a Dec. 6 deadline for removal.

A reader on St. Croix took the photo, which is in Frederiksted, on Saturday and submitted it in response to a Daily News request for residents who come across political signs after the deadline to take a photo and email it to notices@dailynews.vi.